On the anniversary of the Sencholai massacre, TYOUK held a leaflet campaign at London Bridge to raise awareness about one of the darkest chapters in Tamileelam history. This initiative aimed to educate the public about the atrocity and honour the memory of the innocent lives lost.

The Sencholai massacre, which occurred on 14th August 2006, remains a harrowing reminder of the violence inflicted on the Tamil nation. An airstrike by the Sri Lankan military targeted the Sencholai children’s home, killing 61 young girls and injuring many more. The attack, aimed at a site known to house orphans, was a blatant act of terror and a grave violation of human rights., an act of genocide.

The massacre underscores the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition of the Tamil genocide. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these atrocities are not forgotten and to continue advocating for accountability.

On a busy afternoon, multiple TYOUK members gathered at London Bridge, armed with leaflets that detailed the events of the Sencholai massacre.

The campaign involved:

– Distributing Leaflets: Members handed out leaflets to pedestrians, many of whom stopped to learn more about the tragic event.

– Engaging Conversations: Volunteers engaged in meaningful discussions, explaining the significance of the massacre and the broader context of the Tamil struggle. These interactions helped bridge the gap between the Tamil community and the wider public, raising awareness of a history that remains largely overlooked.

The campaign was not only a way to educate but also a form of remembrance, ensuring the victims of the Sencholai massacre are not forgotten. By holding this campaign, TYOUK reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Tamil history and spreading awareness about the injustices faced by our people. Initiatives like this are essential to keeping the memory of the Sencholai massacre alive and ensuring the world recognises the atrocities committed against Tamils.