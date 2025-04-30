Ilanthalir 2025: Celebrating 20 Years of Tamil Youth Talent

On 27th April 2025, the halls of Canons High School came alive as we, Tamil Youth Organisation UK (TYO UK) proudly hosted Ilanthalir 2025 – a truly special edition, marking 20 years since our very first showcase in 2004. Over two decades, Ilanthalir has blossomed into more than just an event; it has become a powerful platform where Tamil youth celebrate their identity, heritage and resilience through art, dance, music and memory.

This year, with the support of our main sponsors – Annai Sivahamy Foundation and Tamil Rehabilitation Organisation (TRO) – and captured beautifully by Sharun Visuals Production, Ilanthalir 2025 was a night to remember.

As the evening began, the atmosphere was filled with a deep sense of pride, energy and unity. We warmly welcomed our audience, proud to honour the voices, stories and talents that have been nurtured through the years.

Opening Ceremony

The evening began with a warm welcome, moving into the ceremonial Kodiyettral, a solemn tribute to our ancestors, martyrs and heroes.

Our flag – symbolising the spirit, resilience and ideals of Tamileelam – was raised by Oviya from TYO UK’s Youth Unity and Fundraising team. The raising of the flag was followed by a moment of silence, as we honoured our maaveerar who sacrificed their lives in the liberation struggle.

Following this, the attendees were invited to place flowers at the Thuyilum Illams in silent tribute to our fallen heroes.

Performances & Exhibitions

The heart of Ilanthalir has always been the incredible talent of our youth. This year’s line-up was no exception, filled with energy, emotion and cultural pride:

Thevhan opened with a soulful performance of “En Iname En Saname” capturing the deep emotional connection we hold with our names, heritage and homeland.

opened with a soulful performance of “En Iname En Saname” capturing the deep emotional connection we hold with our names, heritage and homeland. Students from Thaninayagam Tamil School followed with a powerful performance to “Eduththu Adida”, inspiring us all with their spirit of resilience.

followed with a powerful performance to “Eduththu Adida”, inspiring us all with their spirit of resilience. Team Valvai Kalaikkovil, under the guidance of Ms Sujitha, graced the stage with “Thesa Katre” and “Ennodu Adada”, beautifully blending classical tradition with contemporary artistry.

under the guidance of Ms Sujitha, graced the stage with “Thesa Katre” and “Ennodu Adada”, beautifully blending classical tradition with contemporary artistry. Danesh took to the stage with an electrifying Silambattam performance, set to “Kanthar Koottam” symbolising the strength and resilience of Tamil tradition.

Following the powerful Silambattam performance, we paused for a short 10 minute break.

During this time, guests had the opportunity to visit the Art and Educational Exhibition located at the back of the venue. Both exhibitions were thoughtfully curated to honour Tamil culture, history, identity and the journey of our people. Visitors took time to reflect, learn and connect with our rich heritage through beautiful artwork and informative displays.

After the break, the energy continued with Team Veera Kodi, who performed a spectacular set featuring “Karikalan”, “Kanthar Kootam”, “Elu Elu Thamizha”, and “Porkodi”, showcasing Tamil pride, courage and cultural vibrancy.

who performed a spectacular set featuring “Karikalan”, “Kanthar Kootam”, “Elu Elu Thamizha”, and “Porkodi”, showcasing Tamil pride, courage and cultural vibrancy. Saarunya from Surrey University’s Tamil Society delivered with energy and emotion, performing “Thai Mannai Muthamida Vendum”, a heartfelt anthem of identity and sacrifice.

from delivered with energy and emotion, performing “Thai Mannai Muthamida Vendum”, a heartfelt anthem of identity and sacrifice. Thevhan returned with “Thamizha Thamizha Pongi Elu”, a stirring call for resilience and pride.

returned with “Thamizha Thamizha Pongi Elu”, a stirring call for resilience and pride. BNATion performed a beautiful storytelling dance routine featuring “Tamil Eelam Engal Thainadu”, “Porkodi”, and “Ennodu Adada”, leaving a lasting impression on everyone.

performed a beautiful storytelling dance routine featuring “Tamil Eelam Engal Thainadu”, “Porkodi”, and “Ennodu Adada”, leaving a lasting impression on everyone. Finally, the talented students from Natyalaya UK closed the evening with an elegant and expressive dance performance, showcasing dedication, discipline and Tamil cultural pride.

Each performance was a tribute to the resilience, strength and creativity of the Tamil youth, reminding us all of the vibrant spirit that continues to thrive through generations.

Closing Ceremony

As the evening drew to a close, we came together once more for the lowering of the Tamileelam flag.

Oviya respectfully brought down the flag and the atmosphere was filled with hope as we played “Nampungal Tamileelam”, the song that carries the dreams and future of our homeland, reminding us that while the dream of Tamileelam is not yet realised, our commitment remains unshakable.

By reaffirming our oath: “தமிழரின் தாகம் தமிழீழத் தாயகம்” “Thamilarin Thaagam Tamil Eela Thayagam” Ilanthalir 2025 came to a poignant end.

Thank you to every sponsor, donor, performer, volunteer, supporter and guest who made Ilanthalir 2025 a truly memorable and powerful evening. For 20 years, this event has been a celebration of Tamil youth, culture, and unity. We are proud to have come together once again to showcase the incredible talent of our community, honour our heritage and strengthen the bonds that keep us connected.

#Ilanthalir #Ilanthalir2025 #TYOUK #TamilYouth #Tamil #Eelam #TamilEelam