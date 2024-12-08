Annual Workshops 2024

April was a month of creativity, energy, and learning for TYOUK as we hosted a series of 12 unique workshops led by an array of talented professionals. These workshops provided students with an opportunity to dive into various art forms, physical disciplines, and practical skills, all while celebrating Tamil culture and talent.

Here’s a recap of the incredible workshops that took place:

Saturday 13th April

– 1pm – 3pm

The sensational Swathee of Megamaalai, held a classical and kuthu fusion dance workshop, blending grace with energy in a mesmerising session.

– 4pm – 6pm

Kavi, the King’s of Gaana choreographer and Megamaalai performer, brought his first-ever urban kuthu dance workshop, showcasing his diverse skills.

– 7pm – 9pm

The amazing Mathu Karuna introduced participants to Afrobeats dance, filling the room with vibrant energy and positive vibes.

Sunday 14th April

– 2pm – 3pm

Ayraa Beauty and Abby Designs conducted a beauty workshop, teaching traditional makeup and hairstyling, followed by an engaging session on pleating and draping a saree.

– 4pm – 6pm

Agithan Sriharan, a trailblazer who put Cardiff on the King’s of Gaana map, hosted a DappanKuthu dance workshop, reconnecting everyone with their Tamil roots.

– 7pm – 9pm

The versatile Praveena delivered a semi-classical dance workshop, showcasing her expertise across multiple dance styles and innovative artistry.

Sunday 21st April

– 1pm – 3pm

MMA fighter and coach Kenu returned with an energetic MMA grappling workshop, inspiring participants to work on their physical fitness.

– 4pm – 6pm

The dynamic ‘Notorious’ Kabilan held a cinematic kuthu dance workshop, bringing boundless energy and unforgettable “wibes” to the session.

– 7pm – 9pm

Sruthi, a multi-talented dancer trained in kuthu, classical, and Bollywood, led an exciting Bhangra workshop, leaving everyone energised.

Saturday 27th April

– 1pm – 3pm

A father-son duo taught the ancient Tamil martial art of Silambam, connecting participants to their roots. Jayaprakash Raju, the founder of UKAS (United Kingdom Academy of Silambam), brought the art to life.

– 4pm – 6pm

Vikaash, a talented street/hip-hop dancer and founder of Le Crew, shared his expertise in a lively dance workshop.

– 7pm – 9pm

Mr. Reminiscence delivered a power-packed kuthu dance workshop, bringing his signature energy and passion to the floor.

These workshops were a resounding success, filled with enthusiastic participants eager to learn, connect, and have fun. From dance to martial arts to beauty and fitness, each session brought something unique to the table.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the professionals who led these workshops, sharing their talents and enriching the experience for everyone involved. This initiative was not just about learning new skills but also about celebrating our culture and building a vibrant community of learners and creators.

Here’s to more workshops, more learning, and more incredible moments ahead!