University Pongal Competition

On Thursday, 25th January 2024, TYOUK hosted an exhilarating Pongal competition at Queen Mary University, Mile End Campus, bringing together Tamil societies from universities across the UK. The event was styled after the iconic BBC University Challenge show but with a Tamil cultural spin. With the spirit of Pongal in the air, the competition tested participants’ knowledge of Tamil history, culture, and traditions while fostering camaraderie and a healthy dose of rivalry.

The event featured three exciting rounds designed to challenge participants’ intellect, teamwork, and creativity:

1. The Rapid Round

In this fast-paced round, teams bid on how many answers they could provide for a given topic, such as “Tamil cultural traditions” or “Pongal rituals.” The bidding continued until one team challenged the other. The challenged team had to meet or exceed their bid to win 10 points; failing to do so awarded 5 points to the challengers. This round tested not only knowledge but also confidence and strategy.

2. The Quiz Round

This round followed the traditional University Challenge format.

– A starter question was posed to the teams, and the first contestant to answer correctly earned their team a chance to tackle three linked bonus questions, each worth 5 points.

– If a team answered the starter question incorrectly, they lost 5 points, and the opposing team was given the opportunity to answer.

This round encouraged quick thinking and teamwork, with questions covering topics from TYOUK’s Let’s Educate Ourselves posts, including Pongal, Tamileelam, Maaveerar, Tamil language and culture, and Eelam history.

3. The Creative Round

This fun and engaging round required teams to think outside the box. One member of each team was blindfolded while the rest guided them to complete a creative task within a set time. This round tested communication, trust, and teamwork as teams worked together to achieve the best results.

The competition was based entirely on TYOUK’s Let’s Educate Ourselves campaign, ensuring that all participants had a chance to prepare with a wealth of resources on Tamil history, culture, and traditions. The topics not only educated but also inspired the contestants, as they delved into the richness of their heritage.

After three rounds of intense competition, it was King’s College, University of London Tamil Society that emerged victorious. Their quick thinking, deep knowledge, and exceptional teamwork earned them the top spot in the Pongal competition.

The Pongal competition was not just about winning; it was a celebration of Tamil culture, heritage, and the enduring spirit of learning. It brought together Tamil societies from universities across the UK in the true spirit of Pongal – unity, gratitude, and joy.

Congratulations to all the participants and a special thank you to King’s College Tamil Society for their exceptional performance. This event was a testament to the vibrant Tamil youth community and their dedication to preserving and celebrating their heritage. We look forward to hosting many more events that inspire, educate, and unite!