On 12th March 2024, the finals of Katka Kasadara 11 took place at Sutton Tamil School, bringing together the most talented and passionate young finalists from the regional heats held across Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest London. This grand event marked the culmination of months of dedication, preparation, and celebration of Tamil heritage.

The finalists, having excelled in their respective regions, came together to showcase their deep connection to Tamil language, culture, and history. Dressed in traditional Tamil attire, they captivated the audience with their flawless recitations of Thirukkurals, Athichoodi, and Thalivar’s Sinthinai’s.

The air was filled with pride and inspiration as these young participants stood as ambassadors of Tamil identity, demonstrating their knowledge and passion for their heritage. The competition was fierce, but the camaraderie and mutual respect between participants created a heartwarming atmosphere.

The finals at Sutton Tamil School were a true celebration of community and culture. Parents, educators, and community members came together to cheer on the children and applaud their efforts. The event served as a reminder of the importance of preserving our Tamil roots and passing them on to future generations.

The success of the Katka Kasadara 11 Finals would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors. We extend our deepest gratitude to:

– Goshin Isshin Ryu Karate Association London (Main Sponsor)

– Memories by Thani

– Arasi Restaurant

– Tutorshark

– S&S Cakes and Decos

– GCS Images

Your support has been instrumental in providing an opportunity for Tamil youth to explore and showcase their heritage.

A special congratulations to all the finalists for their outstanding performances and to the winners who set a new benchmark of excellence. Every participant is a champion for their dedication to Tamil culture, and their efforts have inspired the entire community.

Katka Kasadara 11 has once again proven to be a cornerstone event in celebrating and preserving Tamil identity in the UK. We thank everyone who participated, supported, and attended, and we look forward to seeing even greater achievements in next year’s event!





