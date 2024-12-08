Maaveerar Week Education Sessions

This year, TYOUK continued its commitment to educating and empowering Tamil youth by organising Maaveerar Naal workshops and events at universities across the UK. These sessions aimed to honour the sacrifices of our maaveerar and educate attendees about the genocide of the Tamil nation by the Sri Lankan state, ensuring the legacy of our heroes lives on.

King’s College London: Education Session

On Tuesday, 26th November 2024, TYOUK partnered with King’s College Tamil Society to host an education session at King’s College London. The session provided attendees with a deeper understanding of the genocide faced by the Tamil nation and the significance of Maaveerar Naal. The event fostered meaningful discussions, inspiring students to reflect on the sacrifices made by our maaveerar and the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition.

Kingston University: Workshop and Art Exhibition

At Kingston University, on the same day, a Maaveerar workshop and art exhibition were held in collaboration with Kingston Tamil Society. The workshop educated participants on the importance of Maaveerar Naal and its significance as a day of remembrance and respect.

The art exhibition was a powerful visual tribute, showcasing images of our akkas and annas—our poralis and maaveerar. The displays offered glimpses into their lives in Tamileelam, illustrating their resilience, dedication, and humanity. These pieces provided an emotional connection to their stories, making the experience deeply moving for all who attended.

St George’s University London: Education Session

On Thursday, 28th November 2024, TYOUK joined forces with St George’s Tamil Society to host an education session at St George’s University London. This session focused on raising awareness about the genocide inflicted upon the Tamil nation and the significance of remembering these atrocities. It empowered students to understand their history and reinforced the importance of continuing the fight for justice and the preservation of Tamil identity.

TYOUK’s Maaveerar Naal workshops this year exemplified the importance of educating Tamil youth about our history, culture, and the sacrifices of our maaveerar. These sessions not only honoured their memory but also inspired attendees to carry forward the torch of justice and unity.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to King’s College Tamil Society, Kingston Tamil Society, and St George’s Tamil Society for their collaboration and dedication to making these events impactful and meaningful.

Together, we are ensuring that the sacrifices of our maaveerar are never forgotten, and their legacy continues to guide us in our journey for justice and freedom.