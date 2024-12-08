Maaveerar Week Commencement Event

On Thursday, 21st November 2024, a meaningful event marked the commencement of Maaveerar Week at St George’s, University of London (SGUL). Co-hosted by the St George’s Tamil Society and 25 other Tamil societies from universities across the UK, this gathering exemplified the unity, dedication, and determination of Tamil youth to preserve and honour our history.

The evening began with the raising of the Tamil national flag by members of the St. George’s Tamil Society committee, accompanied by the playing of the Tamileelam national anthem. These solemn moments set the tone for reflection and remembrance, reminding attendees of the sacrifices made by our maaveerar.

Students then paid their respects by placing kathigapoo flowers at the thuyilum illam, symbolising their heartfelt tribute to those who gave their lives for the freedom of the Tamil Nation and Tamileelam. A video of our national leader, Thalaivar Velupillai Prabhakaran, was shown, offering students an opportunity to reflect on his courage, vision, and the legacy that continues to inspire generations.

The programme also featured an inspiring performance by members of TYOUK, showcasing the creativity and passion of Tamil youth. Additionally, a moving speech delivered by the Imperial Tamil Society reinforced the event’s message, highlighting the importance of unity and the responsibility we bear to honour our past while building a stronger future.

This event not only commemorated Maaveerar Week but also brought together Tamil students, educating and empowering them through shared remembrance and purpose. It served as a powerful reminder that the spirit of Maaveerar Naal lives on through the actions and commitments of today’s Tamil youth, ensuring that the sacrifices of the past are never forgotten.

TYOUK extends its heartfelt gratitude to St George’s Tamil Society, the participating Tamil societies, and everyone who attended for making this event a resounding success. Together, we continue to honour our past, strengthen our present, and inspire our future.