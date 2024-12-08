On Thursday, 24th October, TYOUK collaborated with Queen Mary’s Tamil Society to host a Tamil workshop and quiz night at Queen Mary’s University’s Mile End campus. The evening was dedicated to exploring the richness of the Tamil language, culture, and the geography of Tamileelam, offering an engaging and educational experience for all attendees.

The workshop began with a focus on beginner-level Tamil language skills, aimed at fostering a connection to our mother tongue among participants:

– Writing, Speaking, and Listening: Attendees were introduced to the Tamil alphabet, learning to recognise and write the letters while pronouncing them correctly.

– Basic Tamil Words and Phrases: Participants practised everyday words and phrases to build their confidence in conversational Tamil.

– Interactive Activities: Listening and speaking exercises helped attendees refine their pronunciation and understanding, creating a lively and interactive atmosphere.

As the session progressed, we transitioned into more intermediate language development:

– Translation Activity: Participants challenged themselves by translating sentences between Tamil and English, enhancing their vocabulary and comprehension skills.

The workshop wasn’t just about language—it was also an exploration of Tamileelam’s rich cultural and historical landscape.

The second part of the workshop delved into the geography of Tamileelam, taking attendees on a journey through its cities and landmarks:

– Major Cities and Landmarks: From the cultural hub of Yaalpanam to the scenic beauty of Mullaithivu, participants explored the diverse regions of Tamileelam.

– Historical Highlights: Discussions included significant events, such as the history of Yaal Noolagam in Yaalpanam and its eventual destruction, a symbol of the systematic erasure and cultural genocide of Tamil culture.

This session provided participants with a deeper appreciation of the cultural and historical significance of Tamileelam, highlighting the resilience and richness of our heritage.

The evening concluded with a fun and engaging quiz night, where participants tested their newfound knowledge of Tamil language, culture, and geography. The quiz fostered a sense of camaraderie among attendees, wrapping up the event on a lively and spirited note.

This workshop and quiz night were a testament to the importance of preserving and celebrating our Tamil identity. By fostering language skills and cultural knowledge, we aim to empower Tamil youth to stay connected to their roots while inspiring them to carry forward our legacy.